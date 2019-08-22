Polio Ambassador Emeka Offor Donates ₦8.5 million to UNN

Chief Emeka Offor, Nigeria’s Polio Ambassador has donated ₦8,520,000.00 to the department of Clinical Pharmacy, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, to furnish its Digital Anatomy Laboratory.

Emeka Ezeh, Head of Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC, EEDC, presented the cheque to the Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Prof Amaechi Atama, on Offor’s behalf at the Faculty building, Nsukka on Wednesday.

The gift followed the department’s appeal to Offor for assistance to equip and furnish its Digital Anatomy Laboratory to meet up with global best practices.

Reacting to the gesture, the Head of Department, Dr Maxwell Adibe, thanked Offor for coming to their aid.

“The Faculty has been going after good spirited individuals for support, to drive fund as government alone can no longer cater for the needs of the institutions, and we extended our request to Sir Emeka Offor and he granted us our request,” he said.

Adibe went on to say that the Laboratory would be named after Offor as a memorial of his gesture.

“We resolved in our Faculty that anyone that comes to our aid, we shall name the project after the person and we are thrilled by this gesture,” Adibe said.

Also speaking, the Dean, Prof Atama thanked Offor, who is also the Chairman of EEDC and Chrome Group, for making the project a reality.

“Sir Emeka Offor has taken the lead, and we hope that others like him should follow suit”, Atama said.

Source: NAN