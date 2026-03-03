PETROAN warns of domestic fuel hikes amid middle east escalation

KEY POINTS

PETROAN President Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry warns that the U.S.-Iran-Israel conflict is causing sharp volatility in global energy markets, threatening Nigeria’s domestic pump prices.

Recent strikes have halted maritime operations at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery (550,000 bpd) and suspended Qatari LNG production at Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.

Brent crude has surged toward $80 per barrel, with warnings that a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could push prices above $100.

PETROAN is calling for the urgent revamping of the four government-owned refineries and the strengthening of the “Naira-for-Crude” policy to stabilize pricing.

MAIN STORY

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has raised an alarm over the fragility of Nigeria’s energy sector in the wake of intensifying hostilities in the Middle East. National President Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry stated on Tuesday that the conflict involving the United States, Iran, and Israel has placed unprecedented pressure on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a move that directly threatens Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products.

According to PETROAN, the impact is already being felt globally: European gas benchmarks have surged by 50%, and major production facilities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have faced suspensions. For Nigerian consumers, these external shocks are expected to manifest as higher costs at the pump and increased pressure on foreign exchange stability. Gillis-Harry emphasized that the only viable shield against this volatility is the immediate consolidation of Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity.

To safeguard the economy, PETROAN is urging the Federal Government to prioritize local refineries by ensuring a consistent and adequate supply of crude oil. The association specifically advocated for the full operationalization of the country’s four state-owned refineries and the sustenance of the Naira-for-Crude initiative. This approach, they argue, is essential to decoupling domestic fuel prices from international geopolitical shocks and reducing the nation’s dangerous dependence on imports.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“These developments underscore the fragility of the domestic market’s reliance on imported refined products,” stated Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry , National President of PETROAN.

, National President of PETROAN. On price outlook: “If the crisis continues, the impact will extend beyond pump prices to affect foreign exchange stability… and overall inflation levels.”

Regarding policy: “We also want the federal government to sustain and strengthen the Naira-for-Crude policy to reduce pressure on foreign exchange and stabilise domestic fuel pricing.”

WHAT’S NEXT

There will be renewed scrutiny on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) regarding the exact operational status of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries.

Retailers are expected to adjust pump prices in real-time as international Brent crude prices fluctuate in response to the Middle East conflict.

Stakeholders are looking to the Federal Government for a formal response to the call for prioritized crude allocation to local refiners like Dangote and the state-owned plants.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the war in the Middle East is a wake-up call for Nigeria’s energy independence. PETROAN insists that without a steady “Naira-for-Crude” supply to functional domestic refineries, the Nigerian public will remain at the mercy of global conflicts and $100-per-barrel oil shocks.