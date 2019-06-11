Ovie Omo-Agege Wins Deputy Senator Seat

The 9th Assembly of the Senate has elected Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the new Deputy Senate President.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is a lawyer and elected as a Senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, in Delta State, on March 28, 2015.

Omo-Agege defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressive Congress, APC on March 7, 2017.

Omo-Agege won with a total of 68 votes while Ike Ekweremadu of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP got 37 votes.

Omo-Agege’s victory was announced by the clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, who added that 105 senators cast their votes, one abstain and one invalid.

He was immediately sworn-in by the clerk of the National Assembly.

Source: VON