Mohammed Lawan Elected Senate President

Senator elect Mohammed Lawan has been declared the winner as the President of the 9th Senate.This follows total votes of 79 by Senators out of 107 that attended the inauguration ceremony.

Senator Ali Ndume who contested with him during the highly contested election scored 28.

This shows the loyalty of the Senators from the All Progressive Congress ( APC) to the directive of the party to support Lawan.

Following the victory, Senator elect Omo Agege has also been nominated as the Deputy Senate president.

Omo Agege who presented his manifesto promised to support the President of the Senate.

