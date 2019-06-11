Mohammed Lawan Elected Senate President

By
- June 11, 2019
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Senator elect  Mohammed Lawan has been declared the winner as the President of the 9th Senate.This follows total votes of 79  by Senators out of 107 that attended the inauguration ceremony.

Senator Ali Ndume  who contested with him during the highly contested election  scored 28.
This shows the loyalty of the Senators from the All Progressive Congress ( APC) to the directive of the party to support Lawan.

Following the victory, Senator elect Omo Agege has also been nominated as the Deputy Senate president.

Omo Agege who presented his manifesto promised to support  the  President of the Senate.
Source: Nigerian NewsDirect

