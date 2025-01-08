Over Half Of Nigeria’s Electricity Consumers Remain Without Meters, Says Federal Government

The Federal Government reports that 53.85% of electricity customers in Nigeria are still unmetered, based on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) third-quarter 2024 findings.

NERC states that, as of September 30, 2024, only 6,156,726 customers (46.15%) out of 13,339,635 registered users with the 12 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have been provided with meters. This leaves 7,182,909 consumers dependent on estimated billing.

The report reveals that 184,507 new meters were installed during the third quarter, reflecting a significant 256.01% increase compared to the 51,826 meters deployed in the second quarter of 2024. Ikeja, Ibadan, and Abuja DisCos lead in installations, contributing 25.45%, 21.48%, and 14.61%, respectively, to the total number of meters deployed.

While several DisCos have made progress, three—Aba (-43.90%), Kaduna (-24.69%), and Jos (-9.31%)—record declines in meter installations. In contrast, Eko, Ibadan, Ikeja, and Benin DisCos show significant improvements, with increases of 2,120%, 575.60%, 417.40%, and 389.32%, respectively.

In October 2024, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, confirms that the government procured 1.8 million meters to eliminate estimated billing nationwide. The first batch of meters is scheduled for delivery by December 2024, with the remaining expected by the second quarter of 2025.

Adelabu adds that the government plans to secure funding for a minimum of 3 million meters over five years, targeting an annual average of 2 million meters. This initiative is further supported by international partners, including the World Bank, which aims to provide 3.5 million meters within the next three years.

In November 2024, NERC directs all DisCos to replace obsolete or defective meters for customers at no cost. This follows reports of some electricity companies charging customers to replace faulty prepaid meters.

By December 2024, the Presidency urges the Ministry of Power to accelerate the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), which is critical to the ongoing reform of Nigeria’s power sector. These measures are expected to reduce reliance on estimated billing, enhance transparency, and improve service delivery for electricity consumers.