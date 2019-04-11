Osun Records 120 Percent Increase in Forestry Revenue

The Osun State Government has recorded 120 percent increase in revenue from the forestry sub-sector, raking in N22 million in March against the N10 million in January.

Bayonle Olorede, chairman of the Committee on Forestry, stated this during the presentation of the panel’s report to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Olorede said the committee blocked some areas of leakage, which led to the increased revenue for the government.

He said the committee came up with 17 recommendations, which if implemented, would assist the state to actualise its set objectives in the forestry sub sector.

Part of the recommendations is the appointment of a forestry consultant, who will be given a target to effect the needed change that will reposition the sector. It also listed the qualities that such a person should possess.

Describing forestry as a critical revenue generation sector, Olorede commended the Governor Oyetola-led administration for working assiduously to improve the revenue base of the state.

He said: “We are happy to inform the governor that the state revenue on forestry had increased with over 100 per cent.

“The revenue rose from N10 million to N22.5 million between January 2019 and March 2019, showing a tremendous improvement in the revenue base of the state compare to what was recorded in 2018.

“Two out of the 17 recommendations in the report are very important to the quest to sanitise and improve on the revenue potential in the sector,” he added.

Meanwhile, Oyetola expressed delight with the outstanding performance of the committee, saying that it was inaugurated to sanitise the sector, block leakages and promote efficiency and accountability.

He said his administration remained resolute to bring out the best in all sectors in order to drive up the revenue profile of the state

He said: “I must thank the committee for doing a very wonderful job at enhancing and expanding the revenue capacity of the state.

“The committee has done well by reposing confidence in us that forestry is another area where handsome revenue can be generated.

“To us as a government, we see forestry as an important area where the state must focus its attention to particularly at a period where economic diversification is required.

“We will continue with this tempo to sanitise and refine the system so as to serve as a catalyst for an improved revenue base; socio-economic productivity and prosperity.”