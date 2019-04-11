Nigerian Programming Whizz-kid Develops Video-Based Vehicle Counting System

A young promising Nigerian whose name is Nicholas Kajoh (@nicholaskajo on Twitter) worked on video-based vehicle counting system as his final year project. He was able to actualize the video-based vehicle counting system using Python programming language.
Young Nicholas’ bio on Twitter says he’s a Software Engineer, Consultant, Author of the Alpha Coder (AC) Blog.
Click to see video of how the system works.
1/2 I worked on a video-based vehicle counting system for my final year (BSc) project. It gave me the opportunity to finally dive into Computer Vision. It was built using OpenCV (Python) and a pre-trained YOLO v3 object detection model. Accuracy is not that bad IMO. pic.twitter.com/BpjR85DtcW
