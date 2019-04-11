Nigerian Programming Whizz-kid Develops Video-Based Vehicle Counting System

- April 11, 2019
A young promising Nigerian whose name is Nicholas Kajoh (@nicholaskajo on Twitter) worked on video-based vehicle counting system as his final year project. He was able to actualize the video-based vehicle counting system using Python programming language.

Young Nicholas’ bio on Twitter says he’s a Software Engineer, Consultant, Author of the Alpha Coder (AC) Blog.

Click to see video of how the system works.

 

