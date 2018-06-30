Osun 2019: SDP Fixes July 18 As Party’s Guber Primary

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has fixed July 18th, this year for the party governorship primary election ahead of the forthcoming election in Osun state.

The chairman, National Electoral Panel for all the Congresses in Osun state, Hon. Mba Ajah disclosed this to newsmen in Osogbo before the commencement of the Ward Congress.

He said his committee had earlier held a meeting with the stakeholders of the party with a view to having a crisis-free congress.

Speaking on the court order which asked the party against the conduct of the party congress, he claimed that, none of the leadership of the party was aware of the development saying, nobody served them with the court order.

He however disclosed that the wards, local governments and state congresses of the party would be carried out as from Saturday and would end by next week Tuesday.

The chairman who disclosed that the party opted for direct congresses, said every registered members of the party is a qualified party delegate for the exercise.

Mba, however, charged every party members to be unified and embrace harmony among themselves to oust the ruling party from the corridor of power in the state and at the same time defeat other political opponents in the political battle ahead.

It will be recalled that, Osun State High Court, sitting in Ikirun had on Friday granted an order of interim injunction restraining the party from conducting the congresses.