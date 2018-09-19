Osibanjo, Economic Management Team Meet over Minimum Wage

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, presided over the meeting of the Economic Management Team (EMT) meeting, specially dedicated to discuss the review of the national minimum wage.

The meeting held at the Presidential Villa, had in attendance the Ministers of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachukwu.

Others are Executive Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Comnission, Richard Egbule, Director General Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, and Comptroller General (CG) of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali.

Ngige recently told State House correspondents that he and the Chairman of the negotiation committee, Ms Amma Pepple, a former Head of Service of the Federation, briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the progress so far made by the committee and that the Special EMT meeting was to focus on minimum wage.

Pepple had told State House correspondents that the committee would submit its report before the month end, adding however that they needed a definite figure from both the federal and state government to conclude its report.