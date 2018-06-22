OPEC’s Barkindo Optimistic About ‘successful’ Policy Meetings This Week

A general view of the meeting of oil ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting countries as they gather at the OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday Sept. 9, 2008. Ministers of the 13-nation OPEC organization are expected to make a formal decision on oil production levels amid rapidly falling prices. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Thursday he was confident that OPEC and its allies would have successful meetings this week, as the oil producer group holds discussions on whether to raise output.

Asked by reporters whether he would be able to get Iran on board, Barkindo said: “We are confident we are going to have a very successful conference tomorrow, as well as the day after.”

“Consultations are ongoing on the nitty gritty.”

Oil ministers from the cartel meet on Friday in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Saturday, Reuters reports.

 

