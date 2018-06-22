Euro Drops 0.1% Against Major Rivals

The European Single Currency, euro, on Thursday, June 21, sagged towards its 2018 lows, as investors increased their bets on a prolonged period of monetary policy divergence between the U.S. and European central banks.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.1548, close to its 11-month weak point of $1.1531 hit last week.

Elsewhere the pound GBP= hit a new 7-month low ahead of the Bank of England policy meeting, at which the central bank is expected to keep rates on hold. Meanwhile, the Dollar jumped over its eleven month peak recorded the previous session.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 climbed more than 0.8 percent overnight, helped by expectations that the country’s central bank will raise interest rates on Thursday. It later gave up some of those gains.

Brazil’s real BRl= was flat despite the country’s central bank refraining from tightening monetary policy again on Wednesday.