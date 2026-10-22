Okpebholo commissions 62-bed hospital donated to Edo community

By Emmanuella Opara | October 22nd 2026

KEY POINTS

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has commissioned a 62-bed hospital donated by businessman Leemon Ikpea to Ewatto community.

The facility is expected to improve access to healthcare in Ewatto and neighbouring communities.

The governor said his administration had recruited more than 2,000 healthcare workers and upgraded over 65 primary healthcare centres.

Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate called for more private sector investment in healthcare infrastructure.

MAIN STORY

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has commissioned a 62-bed hospital donated by businessman and philanthropist Dr Leemon Ikpea to his community in Ewatto, Esan South-East Local Government Area.

The facility is designed to improve access to medical services for residents of Ewatto and neighbouring communities and will serve as an annex to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, Okpebholo commended Ikpea for investing in healthcare infrastructure, saying private sector contributions were necessary to complement government efforts to improve service delivery.

“Government alone cannot do it. We need private-sector partners and other individuals to complement public sector investments. Ikpea has set a good record, and I encourage other well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate him,” the governor said.

He urged the hospital’s management and healthcare professionals to maintain high standards of patient care and called on residents to protect the facility and its equipment.

“To the people of Ewatto, protect this facility and make good use of it. Let it become a place of hope and healing,” Okpebholo said.

The governor also said his administration had recruited more than 2,000 healthcare workers and upgraded over 65 primary healthcare centres across Edo State’s three senatorial districts.

He further assured residents that the government would mobilise the contractor handling the Ewatto-Udo Road project to return to the site as the dry season approached.

Ikpea, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Agbonjagwe Leemon Ikpea Foundation, said the hospital was equipped with modern facilities to provide healthcare services to the community.

He described the centre as a community asset and urged residents, traditional and community leaders, and security agencies to protect its buildings and equipment against vandalism.

Ikpea also called on residents to support the state government’s healthcare initiatives, expressing hope that the facility would improve the wellbeing of people in Ewatto and surrounding areas.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, who joined the governor at the commissioning, commended Ikpea, his foundation and family for the investment.

Pate said access to quality healthcare was essential to societal development, noting that a healthy population was better placed to contribute to economic growth. He cited farmers, teachers, children and other members of society as groups that benefit from accessible and effective medical services.

The minister urged wealthy Nigerians and private sector organisations to partner with federal and state governments to expand healthcare infrastructure and improve service delivery nationwide.

THE ISSUES

The hospital donation highlights the role private individuals and organisations can play in expanding healthcare access, particularly in communities where residents may have difficulty reaching specialised medical facilities.

The facility’s planned link with Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital could support service delivery in the area. However, its long-term impact will depend on effective management, adequate staffing, maintenance and the continued availability of medical equipment and supplies.

The commissioning also comes amid calls for stronger collaboration between government and private sector organisations to address gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Government alone cannot do it. We need private-sector partners and other individuals to complement public sector investments. Ikpea has set a good record, and I encourage other well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate him,” Monday Okpebholo, Edo State Governor, said.

“Together, we will develop practical interventions that strengthen businesses, expand productive opportunities and support sustainable economic growth,” Dr Olasupo Olusi, BOI Managing Director, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The hospital is expected to begin serving residents of Ewatto and neighbouring communities as arrangements for its operation continue. The state government is also expected to follow up on the Ewatto-Udo Road project, which the governor said would be resumed as the dry season approached.

BOTTOM LINE

The 62-bed hospital donated by Leemon Ikpea adds to healthcare infrastructure in Edo State and is intended to improve access to medical services in Ewatto and surrounding communities. Its effectiveness will depend on sustained management, staffing and maintenance.