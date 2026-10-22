Lagos deputy governor warns pupils against drug abuse, cultism

By Emmanuella Opara | October 22nd 2026

KEY POINTS

Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat cautions pupils against drug abuse, cultism and truancy.

More than 10,000 primary and secondary school pupils benefit from the Renewed Hope Back-to-School Project.

The initiative, organised by lawmaker Omolara Oyekan-Olumegbon, provides school bags, stationery and other educational materials.

The lawmaker says the project has expanded from 170 pupils at its inception to children across the 10 wards of her constituency.

MAIN STORY

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has warned pupils against drug abuse, cultism and truancy, urging them to prioritise their education and avoid behaviours that could jeopardise their future.

Hamzat gave the warning at the fourth edition of the Renewed Hope Back-to-School Project organised by Omolara Oyekan-Olumegbon, the lawmaker representing Lagos Island Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The event, held at Dr Teslim Elias Primary School, Lagos Island, provided school bags, stationery and other educational materials to more than 10,000 primary and secondary school pupils.

Represented by the All Progressives Congress deputy governorship candidate, Damilola James, Hamzat urged pupils to take their studies seriously, respect their teachers and parents, and remain committed to their academic goals.

He also called on parents and guardians to take an active interest in their children’s education, while encouraging teachers to provide the guidance and support necessary to nurture disciplined and academically successful pupils.

The Director-General of the Lagos State APC Campaign Council for the 2027 general elections, Musiliu Obanikoro, commended Oyekan-Olumegbon for the initiative, saying it aligned with the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, particularly its commitment to strengthening education.

Obanikoro said the project reflected the lawmaker’s efforts to improve access to education, empower young people and support families across Lagos Island Constituency I and beyond.

Oyekan-Olumegbon said education remained one of the most important investments in the future of any society.

She recalled that the project began with 170 pupils receiving school bags, notebooks and stationery at its inaugural edition but had since expanded to reach children across the 10 wards of her constituency.

The lawmaker said the initiative followed a commitment she made upon assuming office in 2023 to introduce practical interventions that addressed residents’ needs and created opportunities for vulnerable members of the community.

“This project is designed not only to provide school materials but also to reassure children from disadvantaged backgrounds that their education and future matter,” Oyekan-Olumegbon said.

She disclosed that the Back-to-School Project was one of 16 initiatives she undertook annually to support her constituents. She added that she planned to increase the number of projects if re-elected in the 2027 general elections.

Oyekan-Olumegbon also appealed to parents, guardians and teachers to ensure that beneficiaries retained and properly used the educational materials rather than having them taken away from the children.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, represented by the Director of Basic Education, Bosede Adumasi, stressed the importance of collective responsibility in supporting children’s education.

Dokunmu-Adegbite commended the initiative for helping to ease the financial burden on parents and guardians, particularly those from low-income households. She said the project would encourage school attendance and support pupils’ academic development, while urging stakeholders to sustain initiatives that expand learning opportunities.

THE ISSUES

Drug abuse, cultism and truancy are concerns for pupils’ welfare and educational progress. Hamzat’s warning highlights the need for children to remain focused on their studies, with parents, guardians and teachers playing active roles in promoting discipline and supporting academic development.

The cost of school supplies is another challenge for families, particularly those on low incomes. The distribution of educational materials under the back-to-school initiative is intended to ease some of these financial pressures and help pupils access essential learning resources.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This project is designed not only to provide school materials but also to reassure children from disadvantaged backgrounds that their education and future matter,” Omolara Oyekan-Olumegbon, lawmaker representing Lagos Island Constituency I, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Oyekan-Olumegbon has indicated plans to expand her constituency projects if re-elected in 2027. Parents, guardians and teachers have also been urged to ensure that pupils retain and properly use the educational materials distributed under the initiative.

BOTTOM LINE

The Renewed Hope Back-to-School Project has grown from an initial 170 beneficiaries to more than 10,000 pupils, providing educational materials while reinforcing calls for discipline, parental involvement and sustained support for children’s education.