Key Points

Neuralink has demonstrated how its brain implant helps a man with ALS communicate using a computer-generated version of his original voice.

Terry is the third participant in the company’s VOICE clinical study.

The technology translates brain activity linked to speech into words and spoken audio.

The implant remains experimental and has not received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Main Story

A brain implant developed by Neuralink is helping a man living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) communicate through a computer-generated version of his voice, offering fresh hope for people whose ability to speak has been affected by neurological diseases.

The company shared a video showing Terry, who was diagnosed with bulbar-onset ALS in 2024, using the technology to express himself despite increasing difficulty speaking.

ALS is a progressive disease that damages the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscles. When the disease affects the muscles involved in speaking, swallowing and breathing, patients can gradually lose their ability to communicate verbally.

For Terry, the loss of speech has affected his personal and professional life. His wife described the experience of helping him regain a means of communication as deeply meaningful, saying it had given him back an important part of himself.

Terry is the third participant in Neuralink’s VOICE study, which is testing the safety and performance of its N1 brain-computer interface for people with severe speech impairment.

How the brain implant works

The technology uses a small implant placed in the brain region associated with speech production. It records neural activity linked to a person’s attempts to speak and uses specialised software to interpret those signals.

The decoded information is then converted into text and spoken aloud through a synthetic voice modelled on recordings of Terry’s voice before ALS affected his speech.

According to Neuralink, Terry initially trained the system by mimicking speech movements. He later practised producing words by thinking about what he wanted to say.

This approach aims to reduce dependence on physical speech movements, which can become increasingly difficult for people with ALS.

The ability to use a familiar voice is also important. Rather than relying entirely on a generic computer voice, the system seeks to preserve a person’s identity and make conversations feel more natural for the individual and their loved ones.

The Issues

The technology addresses a major challenge for people with progressive neurological conditions: maintaining communication as physical abilities decline.

Losing speech can make it difficult to express needs, participate in conversations, maintain relationships and remain involved in everyday decisions.

Brain-computer interfaces could eventually provide another option for people who can no longer communicate reliably through conventional speech.

However, Neuralink’s demonstration should not be mistaken for proof that the technology is ready for widespread medical use. The company has not yet established publicly how accurately or consistently the system works across different users and everyday situations.

The implant also requires brain surgery, making safety, long-term performance and potential complications important considerations.

What’s Being Said

Terry’s wife described the impact of restoring his ability to communicate as remarkable, highlighting how speech connects people to their relationships and sense of self.

Neuralink says Terry is helping refine the brain-to-voice system so that future versions may better support people with severe speech difficulties.

The company is not alone in this field. Researchers have also demonstrated brain-computer interfaces that translate attempted speech into text or synthetic audio for people with ALS, showing that speech restoration is an active area of medical research.

What’s Next

The VOICE study will help researchers assess the implant’s safety, reliability and usefulness for people with severe speech impairment.

The device remains investigational and has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for general medical use. Further testing and clinical evidence will be needed before its broader benefits and risks can be established.

Bottom Line

Neuralink’s demonstration offers a powerful example of how brain-computer technology could help people with ALS maintain their ability to communicate.

For Terry and his family, the potential benefit goes beyond producing words: it means having another way to share thoughts, feelings and everyday moments. Whether this technology can deliver those benefits safely and consistently to many more people will depend on the results of further clinical testing.