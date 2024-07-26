COMPLETE LIST: Netflix Announces New Subscription Prices

Netflix, a streaming provider, has revealed that its membership costs have gone up in Nigeria. The Premium Plan is now available for N7,000 per month, down from its prior price of N5,000.

After the most recent price rise was put into effect in April of this year, this marks the platform’s second price hike in three months.

According to the pricing change on the company’s website, the Standard plan subscription—which is popular among Nigerian users for its HD quality and multi-screen watching options—has increased from N4,000 to N5,500. This translates to a 37.5% increase.

Here’s a full list of the new subscription prices:

Mobile: Increased by 83% from N1,200 to N2,200 Basic: Increased by 21% from N2,900 to N3,500 Standard: Increased by 37.5% from N4,000 to N5,500 Premium: Increased by 40% from 5,000 to 7,000