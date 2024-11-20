Oil Theft: Nigerian Navy Dismantles 23 Illegal Refineries In October

The Nigerian Navy, under Operation DELTA SANITY, identifies and dismantles 23 illegal refinery sites while recovering substantial quantities of stolen crude oil and illegally refined products in October.

This update is provided by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Details of the Operations

Adams-Aliu confirms that the operations also lead to the destruction of 30 ovens, 26 reservoirs, 77 sacks, 19 dugout pits, 21 wooden boats, four jerry cans, and two pumping machines. He states that large volumes of crude oil and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) are recovered during the exercises.

The Navy notes that its actions contribute to an increase in Nigeria’s crude oil production, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) reporting a rise in output to 1.8 million barrels per day (mbd) in October.

Key Operations Highlights

October 8: The Navy dismantles three illegal refinery sites around Bakana River, Bukuma axis, and Ogaji-Ama in Rivers State. The operation uncovers 15 ovens, 12 reservoirs, five dugout pits, and two wooden boats containing approximately 12,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

October 9: In Bayelsa, one suspect is arrested with a locally made pistol and three cases of ammunition. Three illegal refinery sites, five reservoirs, two ovens, one dugout pit, and two wooden boats holding about 900 litres of stolen crude oil are destroyed in the Otuwo and Ogboinbiri areas.

October 11: Five illegal refinery sites are dismantled in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State. This operation uncovers four ovens, three reservoirs, and sacks containing approximately 4,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

Idi-Ogba, Ondo State: A market boat carrying roughly 2,200 litres of illegally refined AGO in jerry cans and sacks is seized.

Ongoing Challenges

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Ministry of Petroleum estimate that the nation loses between 200,000 and 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily to theft.

NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, reports that since the crackdown on illegal refineries began in 2022, 8,684 sites have been deactivated. He also confirms that 6,610 illegal pipeline connections are identified, with 5,913 successfully removed. However, over 1,000 illegal connections remain active, and new ones are frequently installed.

Kyari stresses that the fight against oil theft remains a critical and ongoing effort, requiring consistent vigilance to address the persistent challenges.