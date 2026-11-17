VerveLife 9.0 is taking its annual fitness experience beyond the main event with a four-part programme spread across two days in Lagos. From a dedicated training session for fitness experts and an industry mixer to the grand finale and afterparty, the ninth edition is creating more ways for people to participate in and connect with the fitness community.

The programme opens on Friday, November 20th, with an exclusive ‘Train the Trainer’ session for fitness professionals. Led by established VerveLife trainers, including Chris Hinshaw, Mayorfit, Kemen, Dolly Phillips and Benfit, the session will provide an opportunity for participants to learn from experienced professionals and engage with others in the fitness community. The training will be followed by an Industry Mixer, bringing fitness professionals and Interswitch executives together for networking and conversations that can foster stronger professional relationships within the sector.

On Saturday, November 21, the focus shifts to the main VerveLife event at the Eko Convention Centre, where fitness enthusiasts can participate in workout sessions, take on the obstacle course and compete for cash prizes. A masterclass on healthy living will also feature, adding a learning dimension to the activities and giving attendees practical insights to take beyond the event.

The programme will culminate in an after-party that brings music and entertainment into the mix. Nigerian Afropop star Mayorkun will make a special appearance alongside celebrity DJs; Neptune, Crowd Kontroller and Tobi Peter, extending the day’s activities into a celebration of music and culture.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Dr Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, said:

“With VerveLife 9.0, we are building on the platform’s commitment to bringing people together around fitness, wellness and shared experiences. This year’s edition reflects that commitment through a two-day programme that brings together fitness professionals, enthusiasts, industry leaders and entertainment. From the professional development opportunities at the ‘Train the Trainer’ session to the main fitness experience and the celebration that follows, we are creating different moments that allow our community to connect, learn, move and have fun.”

For Interswitch, VerveLife also provides a platform for building relationships beyond the traditional boundaries of business and technology. By bringing fitness professionals, enthusiasts, entertainment personalities and other stakeholders into one shared space, the platform creates opportunities for meaningful engagement across the fitness, wellness and lifestyle communities. It reflects Interswitch’s broader approach to connecting people and creating platforms through which communities can interact, collaborate and find shared value.

VerveLife 9.0 is powered by Verve Card, Google Play, Truecaller, Interswitch and Quickteller, and is supported by Hygeia, LG, TRACE, CWAY water and LSP.

VerveLife 9.0 will hold on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.