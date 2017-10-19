OIL & GAS JOB | Graduate Marketing Officer at a Petroleum Product Marketing Company – Beckley Consulting Limited

Beckley Consulting Limited – Our client, a Petroleum Product Marketing company with head office in Victoria Island, Lagos, is looking for diligent, result-oriented and energetic candidates for the position below:
Job Title: Marketing Officer
Reference Code: BCL 1701
Location: Lagos
Responsibilities
Responsibilities include:
- Aggressive drive for new customers and retention of existing ones
- Sales of company products at approved prices
- Achievement of sales target – white products and lubricants
- Maintenance and monitoring of customers’ accounts
- Feedback on competition in terms of pricing and marketing strategies.
- Preparation of sales performance report weekly and monthly
- Collaboration with operations to ensure hitch-free supply of products
- Documentation of sales transactions and maintenance of customer information data base.
Qualifications
- First Degree or its equivalent in any discipline
Experience:
- One year’s experience in marketing
- Experience in marketing of petroleum products will be an advantage
Salary
Fixed amount plus commission
Application Closing Date
20th October, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:recruitment@beckleyconsulting.com quoting the job reference number
Note: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.