OIL & GAS JOB | Graduate Marketing Officer at a Petroleum Product Marketing Company – Beckley Consulting Limited

Beckley Consulting Limited – Our client, a Petroleum Product Marketing company with head office in Victoria Island, Lagos, is looking for diligent, result-oriented and energetic candidates for the position below:



Job Title: Marketing Officer

Reference Code: BCL 1701

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

Responsibilities include:

Aggressive drive for new customers and retention of existing ones

Sales of company products at approved prices

Achievement of sales target – white products and lubricants

Maintenance and monitoring of customers’ accounts

Feedback on competition in terms of pricing and marketing strategies.

Preparation of sales performance report weekly and monthly

Collaboration with operations to ensure hitch-free supply of products

Documentation of sales transactions and maintenance of customer information data base.

Qualifications

First Degree or its equivalent in any discipline

Experience:

One year’s experience in marketing

Experience in marketing of petroleum products will be an advantage

Salary

Fixed amount plus commission

Application Closing Date

20th October, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:recruitment@beckleyconsulting.com quoting the job reference number

Note: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.