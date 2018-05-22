Oil & Gas | Invitation to Tender: Pre–qualified Contractors for The Provision of Insurance Services

Overview

ADDAX PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT (NIGERIA) LIMITED (RC No.

RC 333615)

ADDAX PETROLEUM EXPLORATION (NIGERIA) LIMITED

(RC No. RC 333613)

TENDER OPPORTUNITY

TB – 3337:

PROVISION OF INSURANCE SERVICES

NipeX Tender No: 1000002446

(1) INTRODUCTION:

ADDAX PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT (NIGERIA) LIMITED and ADDAX PETROLEUM EXPLORATION (NIGERIA) LIMITED (hereinafter together referred to as “ADDAX”) are seeking interested and pre –qualified contractors for the provision of Insurance Services ,as detailed in item 2 below. The contract duration is two (2) years with an option to extend for one (1) additional year

(2) SCOPE OF SERVICES:

This Scope of Services will cover the provision of Insurance Services (Energy Insurance Package) for its oil assets associated with ADDAX Operations. The Energy Insurance Package will cover all risk of physical loss or damage to operational assets, Operators Extra Expenses and General third party liability arising from its operations. The Insurer shall retain a percentage of the risk in Nigeria and re-insure the excess capacity with a leading foreign underwriter with A+ rating by S & P. The insurer will liaise with the jointly appointed re-insurance Broker for the purpose of reinsurance with the foreign underwriter. The Insurer shall retain 70% of the risk in Nigeria

As a minimum requirement, the selected Insurer shall have the necessary experience, capability and shall be fully responsible for policy documentation, renewals, endorsement, claims etc.

(3)BASIC REQUIREMENTS

Any Insurance Company seeking to be selected must satisfy the following conditions:

a) Be a limited Liability Company registered in Nigeria and licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to transact General Insurance Business.

b) Have a net asset of not less than N3 billion as per its last published account for its general business.

c) Have acquired good experience in Oil and Gas insurance business.

d) Have adequate and qualified staff with experience in Oil and Gas Insurance business.

e) Must be in good standing as regards prompt settlement of all claims reported to date.

f) Must be good corporate citizen of Nigeria that pays its taxes as and when due.

(4) SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

The interested Insurer must have the following documents:

a) A certified true copy of the of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) of the Company Certificate

b) A certified true copy of NAICOM of the Company’s license as an insurer to transact non-life and/or general Insurance business

c) Current registration with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR)

d) Documentation/evidence demonstrating experience in similar Oil and Gas Insurance cover that Insurer has provided in the last 3years (2014 to 2016), including clients’ name and dates of cover (please attach copies of participation slips)

e) Provide Company profile indicating Nigerian Shareholding, Company’s financial details, and published annual report and accounts for the past 3 years (2014 to 2016)

f) Evidence of NAICOM’s approval of annual Returns and Accounts for previous underwriting year (2014 to 2016)

g) A profile of six (6) top management staff of the company with their qualifications and working experience in Oil and Gas business.

h) Provide evidence of qualified professional staff and training plan

i) A signed declaration by the chief Executive Officer that the company has settled all discharge claims.

j) Company’s Tax Clearance Certificate for the past three (3) years (2014 to 2016).

k) Give brief description of re-insurance strategy and provide names of foreign Re-Insurers and principal Brokers.

l) Provide relevant information of two (2) contact persons, name, telephone, fax numbers and e-mail address.

(5) MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS:

3.1. To be eligible for this tender exercise, interested Contractors are required to be pre-qualified in the 3.14.07 (Non-Life Insurance Services) category in NipeX Joint Qualification System (NJQS) database.

All successfully pre-qualified suppliers in this category will receive Invitation to Technical Tender (ITT).

3.2 To determine if you are pre-qualified and view the product/services category you are listed for: open http://vendors.nipexjqs.com and access NJQS with your log in details. Click on Products/Services Status tab to view your status and product codes.

3.3

If you are not listed in a product/service category you are registered with DPR to do business, contact NipeX office at 30, Oyinkan Abayomi Street, Ikoyi, Lagos with your DPR certificate as evidence for verification and necessary update.

3.4 To initiate the JQS Pre-qualification process, you may access www.nipex-ng.com to download the requisite application form, make necessary payments and contact NipeX office for further action.

3.5. Tenderers shall also be required to comply with the Nigerian Content requirements in the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010. (Failure to meet the Nigerian Content requirements is a “FATAL FLAW”).

(6) NIGERIAN CONTENT REQUIREMENTS:

Tenderers are to note that they will be requested during the technical tender to provide details of their relevant strategy to ensure that they fully comply with the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Act, 2010 as provided at

http://www.ncdmb.gov.ng/images/GUIDELINES/NCACT.pdf in view of the fact that non-compliance will constitute a fatal flaw in all contract evaluations.

The Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will require each Tenderer to:

a) Demonstrate compliance with the NOGICD ACT 2010 (available at www.nncgroup.com ) and the Insurance ACT 2003

b) Demonstrate that the entity is a Nigerian registered company as defined in the NOGICD ACT 2010 or Nigerian registered company as a contracting entity in genuine alliance or joint venture with a foreign company. Such companies must show details of scope and responsibilities of parties for the work with evidence of binding memorandum of Agreement (MOA) duly signed by the CEO of both companies.

c) Provide details of company ownership and shareholding structure with clear photocopies of CAC forms CO2 and CO7

d) Provide clear photocopy of current NAICOM registration certificate.

e) Provide evidence of bidders’ detailed binding agreement with any competent Re-Insurance company

f) Provide detailed description of all scope of service Insurers will accomplished using Nigerian resources (Labour, Materials and services).

g) Provide current and in-place organizational structure with detailed experience and skills of the key management personnel with names.

h) Provide evidence (personnel list and positions with organization chart to substantiate) of percentage of management that are Nigeria nationals and the percentage of total workforce that are Nigerians. Also show overall percentage of work to be performed in Nigeria by Nigerian resources.

i) Preparation of Nigerian content plan shown details of utilization of Nigerian labour, materials and services with roles, work scopes. Man-hour and responsibilities of all Nigerian companies and personnel that would execute the work.

j) Detail past experience/past commitment to staff training and development of Nigerian personnel. Furnish of training plans for Nigerians specific to this scope of work.

k) Provide detailed description of the location of in-country office

l) State further innovative proposals that would enhance the Nigerian content for the service.

Note: Non-Compliance with Nigerian content requirement is a FATAL FLAW

7.CLOSING DATE

Only Tenderers who are pre-qualified with NJQS Product /Category 3.14.07

(Non-Life Insurance Services) as at 1200 Hours on 11th day of June, 2018 being the advert closing time/date shall be invited to submit Technical Bids.

(8) GENERAL CONDITIONS

All Contractors who have successfully pre-qualified in this service category by the bid close date as specified in item 5 of Mandatory requirements will be selected directly from the NJQS Portal and will eventually receive an

Invitation to submit their Technical Tenders.

NO FORMAL SUBMISSIONS ARE EXPECTED FROM TENDERERS IN RESPECT OF THIS ADVERT.

(a) Please note that all interested Contractors are required to strictly adhere to following conditions in relation to their response to this Advert

(b) As stated in item 3 hereto, Contractors are required to be pre-qualified in NJQS under this specific Services category to be eligible to participate in this tender opportunity

( c) All costs incurred in preparing and processing NJQS pre-qualification and responding to this Tender Opportunity shall be to the Contractor’s own account.

(d) This Advert shall neither be construed as any form of commitment on the part of ADDAX to award any contract to any Contractor and or associated contractors, sub-contractors or agents, nor shall it entitle pre-qualified Contractors to make any claims whatsoever, and/or seek any indemnity from ADDAX and/or any of its partners by virtue of such Contractors having been pre-qualified in NJQS.

( e) The tendering process shall be undertaken in accordance with the NNPC contracting process which requires pre-qualified Contractors to submit their documentation in the following manner:-

(i) Pre-Qualified contractors in the relevant Product/Services category in NJQS will be requested to submit their Technical Tenders.

(ii) Following the Technical evaluation process, only technically acceptable and financially qualified contractors will be requested to submit their Commercial Tenders.

ADDAX will communicate only with authorised officers of the qualifying

Contractors at each stage of the Tender process, as necessary, and will

NOT communicate through individuals or appointed Agents.

Please visit the NipeX portal at www.nipex-ng.com for this Advert and other relevant information.