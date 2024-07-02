Oil Companies Patronize Illegal Refineries, Tantita Security Alleges

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has accused oil companies of purchasing refined Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) from illegal refineries in the Niger Delta. This claim was made at the Nigeria Oil and Gas Energy Week Conference in Abuja, with no objections from the present oil firms.

Tantita Security Services, based in Warri, Delta State, specializes in security for the oil and gas sector, providing services to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). During a panel discussion on Nigerian content solutions to meet energy demand, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, Executive Director of Operations and Technical at Tantita, highlighted the widespread illegal diesel production and its patronage by oil companies and downstream operators.

Enisuoh explained that these illegal refineries contribute significantly to the diesel supply, leading to increased prices due to the crackdown on such activities by Tantita and other security agencies. He noted, “About 90 per cent of the diesel in the fuel stations is produced by the communities. Even the oil companies patronize the local communities.”

He emphasized the importance of focusing on local communities to provide Nigerian content solutions for energy demands. Enisuoh attributed the high diesel prices to the efforts of private security firms like Tantita in curbing illegal refinery operations.

Earlier this year, NNPCL reported that Tantita Security Services apprehended a tugboat carrying suspected illegally refined diesel in Rivers State. The boat, escorted by a marine police boat, was arrested by Tantita’s operatives, with five individuals on board currently under interrogation.

In a related event at the NOG conference, Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, led Nigeria’s delegation in a meeting with the African Petroleum Regulators Forum. The forum aims to collaboratively harness Africa’s 125 billion barrels of crude oil reserves and address common challenges in the petroleum industry. Komolafe highlighted Africa’s potential in hydrocarbon resources, green and blue hydrogen, solar, wind, biomass, and critical minerals for clean energy technologies.