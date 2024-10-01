October1Protest: Sowore Joins Protesters In Lagos

Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate for the African Action Congress, has joined the ongoing protest in Lagos.

Sowore, one of the protest organizers, arrived at the protest site in the Ikeja Underbridge region of the state around 8:50 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, protesters gathered at the Ikeja Underbridge in Lagos State to observe the country’s 64th Independence Day.

The protest, however, is being closely observed by a large number of security personnel, including police officers, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps officials, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps members.

Details will be provided later.