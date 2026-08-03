NYSC issues fresh orientation camp guidelines for corps members

Key points

The NYSC has advised prospective corps members not to travel at night to orientation camps for security reasons.

The scheme says candidates with discrepancies in graduation dates will not be registered until the issues are resolved.

It also outlined registration and date-of-birth correction procedures ahead of the orientation exercise.

Main story

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released new guidelines for prospective corps members ahead of the forthcoming orientation exercise, urging them to avoid night travel and ensure all registration requirements are completed before reporting to camp.

In a notice published on its X handle, the scheme advised prospective corps members to prioritise their safety by travelling only during the day.

The NYSC also warned that candidates whose graduation dates on their call-up letters differ from those on their statements of results would not be registered at the orientation camp.

It directed affected candidates to resolve such discrepancies with their respective Student Affairs Officers (SAOs) before reporting for the exercise.

The scheme further instructed prospective corps members to print, sign and submit their registration forms during camp registration as part of the mandatory documentation process.

In addition, the NYSC outlined the procedure for correcting dates of birth, advising applicants to obtain a 19- or 20-digit WAEC Verification PIN and initiate the correction through their NYSC dashboard.

According to the scheme, applicants are required to access the “Correction of Date of Birth” link, enter the verification PIN, provide their WAEC examination details and submit the request for verification.

The NYSC urged all prospective corps members to comply with the guidelines to facilitate a smooth registration process and avoid unnecessary delays during the orientation exercise.

The issues

The guidelines are intended to improve the safety of prospective corps members and minimise registration challenges arising from documentation errors. The emphasis on resolving discrepancies before camp reflects the NYSC’s efforts to streamline registration and reduce administrative delays.

What’s being said

“Prospective Corps Members are advised not to travel at night to the orientation camp.” — National Youth Service Corps.

“Prospective Corps Members with discrepancies in the date of graduation on their call-up letters and the date on their statement of results will not be registered in the orientation camp.” — National Youth Service Corps.

“Prospective Corps Members are advised to print and sign the form, which is to be submitted during registration at the orientation camp.” — National Youth Service Corps.

What’s next

Prospective corps members are expected to complete the required documentation, resolve any record discrepancies and comply with the registration procedures before reporting to their assigned orientation camps.

Bottom line

The NYSC has tightened pre-camp registration requirements while reinforcing safety measures, urging prospective corps members to travel during the day and ensure their records are accurate before the orientation exercise begins.