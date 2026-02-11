Nvidia Dethrones Tech Kings: Chipmaker Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company

Nvidia has officially ascended to the throne of the global economy, overtaking both Apple and Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable company as of February 11, 2026. The Silicon Valley chipmaker’s market capitalization surged past $4.6 trillion this week, fueled by a “computing arms race” that shows no signs of slowing. While legendary brands like Apple built their legacies on consumer hardware, Nvidia has become the indispensable foundation of the artificial intelligence era, supplying the high-speed processors that power every major AI model on the planet.

The company’s rise reflects a fundamental shift in how investors value technology. Analysts now predict that Nvidia is on track to become the world’s most profitable firm by 2027, a feat driven by staggering 75% profit margins and a near-monopoly on high-end AI chips. At the recent CES 2026 in January, CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the “Rubin” platform, a next-generation architecture designed to make AI training up to five times faster.

This relentless product cycle has left competitors struggling to keep pace, cementing Nvidia’s role as the “tollgate” through which all other tech giants must pass to remain relevant.

While Nvidia celebrates its record-breaking valuation, the broader tech sector is feeling the “squeeze” of these massive investments. The world’s four largest tech firms—Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft are expected to spend over $600 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026 alone.

This “Capex Contagion” has seen companies like Apple pivot toward a “clever” strategy: renting computing power from partners rather than building their own multi-billion dollar data centers. For Nvidia, however, this spending spree is pure revenue, with current orders for its Blackwell and Rubin processors already creating a backlog that extends well into 2027.

Despite the euphoria, some market observers are raising concerns about an “AI bubble” as software stocks face volatility. The pressure is now on the “Big Four” to prove that their trillion-dollar investments can deliver real-world profits beyond the hype.