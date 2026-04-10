NUPRC reforms attract $10bn upstream oil investment

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 10, 2026

Key Points

NUPRC reforms unlock over $10 billion in upstream oil and gas investment

Regulatory clarity and fiscal incentives drive major projects like Bonga North

Digitalisation initiatives improve transparency and operational efficiency

Main Story

Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector has attracted over $10 billion in new investment following regulatory reforms introduced by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the agency’s leadership disclosed on Thursday.

Speaking at the 2026 Oloibiri Lecture Series in Abuja, NUPRC Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the commission had gazetted 19 new regulations, with five more underway, aimed at improving clarity, reducing approval timelines, and enhancing investor confidence.

Key projects benefiting from the reforms include the Bonga North deepwater development, the Ubeta gas project, and the HI asset development. According to the commission, these projects advanced due to improved fiscal frameworks under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and streamlined approval processes.

The reforms have also addressed long-standing bottlenecks in licensing and project execution, particularly in gas development, which remains central to Nigeria’s energy transition strategy.

Eyesan added that the commission’s digital-first approach to regulation — including integrated platforms for approvals and compliance — is improving transparency and operational efficiency across the sector.

“The predictable regulatory environment reduced investment risks and supported partners to take a multi-billion-dollar Final Investment Decision,” Eyesan said.

What’s Being Said

“Clear regulations and faster approvals are critical to unlocking capital in high-risk upstream projects,” said Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Chief Executive, NUPRC.

“Nigeria’s upstream reforms are beginning to restore investor confidence after years of uncertainty,” said an energy analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

What’s Next

Additional five upstream regulations expected to be finalised in 2026

Increased focus on gas projects to meet domestic supply targets

Continued rollout of digital regulatory platforms across the sector

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Regulatory certainty under the Petroleum Industry Act is finally translating into tangible investment flows, positioning Nigeria to regain competitiveness in the global upstream oil market.