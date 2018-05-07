NSE Index Up 0.27%, As Trading Heads North on Investors’ Appetite

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, May 4, closed the week upbeat, recovering from losses recorded the previous trading sessions following sell-offs in major sectors stocks.

Consequently, the All Share Index of the bourse appreciated by 0.27%, however, Week-To-Date performance slumped by 0.06%.

Similarly, market breadth index trended positive with 26 stocks gaining paired against 22 declining stocks that declined.

International breweries emerged as the day’s biggest gainer with a growth of 9.05%, while Mobil was the day’s worst performing stock, shedding 4.95%.

The sectorial performance showed NSE Consumer Goods Index soaring by 1.51%, following the growth in International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, Guinness and Nestle.

NSE Industrial Index leaped by 0.36%, buoyed by the buy interest in CCNN and Dangote Cememt.

NSE Oil & Gas Index depreciated by 1.76%, due to the sell-off in Mobil, Oando, Eterna Oil and Seplat.

NSE Banking Index plunged by 0.31%, largely driven by the crash in Fidelity Bank. Wema Bank, Zenith Bank and UBA.

Access Bank was the most actively traded with 41million units of shares worth N460million.