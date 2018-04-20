NSE Index Up 0.25% As Bull Snatches Reins from Bear

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, April 19, reversed southwards movement, as lead indices of the bourse saw an upward swing.

Consequently, the All Share Index, NSE-ASI of the bourse equities trended positive with a gain of 0.25%, following the gain in the Industrial sector.

However, market breadth index closed negative with 18 gaining stocks paired against 24 declining stocks.

Oando, with a gain of 6.08% sat atop the gainers’ table on Thursday, while First Aluminum dropped 7.55%) to emerge the day’s worst performance.

The Sectorial Performance chart showed NSE Industrial Index advancing by 0.76%, driven by 1.41% gains in Dangote Cement and 0.44% gain in WAPCO.

On the other hand, the NSE Oil & Gas Index dropped 0.61%, following the loss 4.74% in Mobil and 2.78% loss in CAPOIL .

NSE Consumer Goods Index dropped 0.26%, as the result of the sell-off in GlaxoSmithKline, INTBREW, Dangote Sugar and Nigerian Breweries.

FCMB emerged the most actively traded with 204million units of shares worth N491million