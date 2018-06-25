NSE Index Sheds 0.76%, As Trading Closed Last Week in South Down

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, June 22, ended trading for the week in the south.

Consequently, the NSE All Share index depreciated by 0.76 percent to close at 37,862.53 points; bringing the week-to-date, WTD performance down by 2.74 percent, as a result of sell-offs across sectors.

Also the market breadth index closed negative with 15 gainers paired against 23 stocks that declined.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc led the advancers’ pack having gained 6.90 percent, while Honeywell Flour Mills Plc slumped by 8.33 percent to lead the losers chart.

The sectorial performance chart, showed the NSE Industrial index sliding by 1.94 percent following the losses recorded the shares of cement producers, Lafarge Cement Wapco Plc and Dangote Cement Plc both shed 2.50 percent and 2.30 percent respectively.

The NSE Consumer Goods index closed down 0.79 percent on the back of the losses in the shares of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, which lost 8.33 percent, while Nigerian Breweries Plc and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc declined by 1.34 percent and 1.27 percent each.

Also, the NSE Oil & Gas index tumbled 0.61 percent following the sell-offs in the shares of Eterna Plc, which lost 4.93 percent, Forte Oil Plc and Oando Plc which depreciated 4.89 percent and 1.50 percent apiece.

On the positive side, the NSE Banking index advanced by 0.65 percent on the back of the gains in the shares of lenders, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc

Fidelity Bank Plc was the most actively traded with 27 million units of shares worth N61 million.