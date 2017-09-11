NSE Index Sheds 0.44% As Investors Embark on Profit-taking

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, September 8, closed on a negative note for the week.

The All-Share Index (ASI), which crossed the 36,000 mark, dropped below the mark on Friday after dropping 0.44158.95 points to settle at 35,957.24 points reversing a two-day gain.

Likewise, market capitalisation sheds N55 billion at the close of trade to finish at N12.4 trillion.

Mobil led the day’s 18 gainers, growing by N5.49k to settle at N170.50k per share. It was followed by Unilever, which advanced by N1.95k to close at N40 per share, and Dangote Sugar, which rose by 50k to finish at N14 per share.

Nigerian Breweries added 50k just like Dangote Sugar to close at N184.50k per share, while Berger Paints swallowed 30k to swell to N7.30k per share N7.30k per share.

Conversely, Presco dropped N3.41k to shrink to N64.98k per share, while Beta Glass shed N2.99k to settle at N56.85k per share. Okomu Oil dropped N2.64k to close at N63 per share, Dangote Cement fell by N1.91k to end at N215 per share, and Lafarge went down by 73k to finish at N52.77k per share.

GTBank was the most active stock today with a total of 22.2 million units transacted at N864 million. It was followed by Zenith Bank, which traded 21.8 million shares worth N517.3 million, and Access Bank, which sold 15.6 million shares at N150.8 million.

Also, Lafarge traded 11.5 million shares worth N611.8 million, while UACN exchanged 8.9 million shares valued at N128.3 million.

At the end of the day’s session, volume and value of shares transacted today declined with 152.5 million shares worth N3.1 billion exchanged in 4,079 deals in contrast to 222.7 million shares traded yesterday in 4,622 valued at N4.2 billion.