Apple’s New iPhone Could Face Supply Shortfalls after Launch

American gadget manufacturer, Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) new iPhone had hit production glitches early in its manufacturing process and could lead to supply shortfalls and shipping delays following its launch next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The company’s shares were down 0.5 percent at $161.11.

The production glitches pushed the manufacturing process back by about a month, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2wM72hO)

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 to see whether it will deliver enough new features to spark a new generation to turn to Apple.

The company is widely tipped to adopt higher-resolution OLED displays for the latest iPhone, along with better touchscreen technology and wireless charging – which could come with a $1,000 plus price tag.