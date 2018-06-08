Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, June 7, held on tight to the bullish momentum that had rocked the bourse in the past four trading sessions.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index, ASI, appreciated by 1.58% to close healthy for the fourth consecutive session, driven by bellwether counters.

Similarly, market breadth index on Thursday, ended positive with 29 gainers paired against 19 declining stocks.

Nascon Allied Industries Plc, NASCON, grew by 10.07% to sit atop the day’s advancers’ chart, while Eterna collapse by 4.96% to emerge the day’s biggest loser.

Sectorial performance chart showed the NSE Industrial Goods index leaping by 3.72%, following the 4.74% gain in the shares of Lafarge Cement Wapco Nigeria Plc and the 4.00% surge in Dangote Cement Plc.

The reports says the NSE Consumer Goods index swung upwards by 1.03% due to the 10.07% gain in the shares of NASCON, the 4.78% growth in Cadbury Nigeria Plc and the 3.92% leap in Dangote Flour Mills Plc.

Also, International Breweries Plc soared by 3.81%, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc grew by 2.08% and Nigerian Breweries Plc all gained 1.03%.

The NSE Banking index leaped by 0.14% due to the buy interest in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Sterling Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

Conversely, the NSE Oil & Gas index fell 0.46% largely driven by the selloff in the shares of ETERNA and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc.

At the close of the day’s trading, Wapic Insurance Plc emerged the most actively traded stock with 118 million units of shares worth N63 million that exchanged hands.