Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, June 6, sustained the positive for the second consecutive trading session.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index, ASI, appreciated by 1.53% following the bullish sentiments across all sectors.

Similarly, market breadth index closed positive with 41 gainers paired against 16 declining stocks. Fidelity Bank Plc emerged the top gainer of the day with a surge of 9.91%, Guinea Insurance Plc emerged the worst performing stock.

Sectorial performance chart showed the NSE Industrial index appreciating by 4.16%, as a result of the gains recorded in the shares of cement manufacturers, Lafarge Cement Wapco Nigeria Plc and Dangote Cement Plc.

Likewise, the NSE Consumer Goods index soared by 2.51% following the 9.09% gain in the shares of Dangote Flour Mills Plc and the 5.78% gain in Flour Mills of Nigeria. Guinness Nigeria Plc also added 5.00, Nigerian Breweries Plc added 4.94%, and Dangoe Sugar Refinery Plc gained 4.63%, helping the index close positive.

The NSE Banking index grew by 1.15 percent largely driven by the buy interest in Fidelity Bank and Diamond Bank Plc; both increasing by 9.91% and 9.46% respectively. Also, Skye Bank Plc and Zenith Bank leaped by 4.11% and 3.51% respectively, while FCMB Plc soared by 2.97% to help the bourse close in the green.

The NSE Oil & Gas index closed up by 0.63% following the growth in the shares of Oando Plc and Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc. Also, Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc and Eterna Plc both jumped by 4.95% and 4.91% each. Forte Oil Plc and Conoil Plc gained 4.23% and 2.20% respectively.

At the end of trading, Zenith Bank Plc leaped by 3.51% to emerge the most actively traded stock with 110 million units of shares worth N3.09 billion.