NSE Index Up 1.10% on Bargain Hunting

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, December 21, sustained the upbeat from the previous trading session.

The All-Share Index, ASI, appreciated by 1.10 percent or 416.78 points to settle at 38,350.64 points, bringing the Year-to-Date (YtD) gain ty 42.70 percent. Meanwhile the market capitalisation surged by N148.3 billion to finish at N13.648 trillion.

The market breadth closed positive with 23 appreciating stocks paired against 13 depreciating stocks,

The price movement chart showed Dangote Cement as the highest gainer, leaping by N9 to settle at N238 percent.

International Breweries added by N2.20k to close at N54 per share, while Seplat increased by 95k to finish at N568 per share. Ecobank leaped by 70k to end at N17.20k per share, and Berger Paints appreciated by 40k to settle at N8.49k per share.

On the other side of the performance chat, Nestle lost N29.79k today to top the losers’ log, closing at N1465.21k per share. It was trailed by Total Plc, which fell by N11 to finish at N219 per share, and Nigerian Breweries, which fell by N1.53k to close at N140.52k per share.

Dangote Sugar dropped N1.18k to settle at N19.34k per share, while May & Baker declined by 12k to end at N2.62k per share.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 321.8 million shares exchanged for 933 million, while the Conglomerates sector followed with 93.5 million shares traded for N134 million.

AIICO led the activity chart on Thursday, trading 210.5 million shares worth N109.5 million, and was followed by Transcorp, which sold 93.4 million shares valued at N132.3 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 23.9 million equities worth N53.3 million, FCMB sold 13.2 million shares valued at N17.5 million, while UBA transacted 13 million shares valued at N133.5 million.

In all, volume of equities traded leaped by 106.5 percent from 207.9 million to 429.4 million, while the total value of stocks transacted dropped by 55.3 percent from N3.4 billion to N1.5 billion.