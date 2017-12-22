BANKING & FINANCE JOB | KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

BANKING & FINANCE JOB | KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

- December 22, 2017
- in JOBS
167
0

KPMG Professional Services and KPMG Advisory Services are the KPMG member firm in Nigeria. The partners and people have been operating in Nigeria since 1978, providing multidisciplinary professional services to both local and international organisations within the Nigerian business community. Our vision is to build and sustain our reputation as the best firm to work with by ensuring our people, clients and communities achieve their full potential. At KPMG, we are committed to working with our clients to cut through complexities of the business world – finding solutions and adding value.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

INSURANCE & PENSION JOB | Graduate Social Media Manager at ARM Life Plc

ARM Life is the insurance subsidiary of Asset