NSE Index Down 0.35%, As Bear Hold Intensifies

Activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, August 31, fell flat as majority of stocks on the bourse remain stuck in the south.

Consequently, the All-Share Index which opened at 35,629.13 shed 124.51 basis points or 0.35 per cent to close at 35,504.62. Similarly, market capitalisation slumped by N43 billion to close at N12.24 trillion from N12.28 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Nigerian Breweries sat atop the laggards’’ chart with a loss of N4.97 to close at N180.03 per share. Stanbic IBTC trailed behind, dropping N1.73 to close at N38.27, while Jberger dropped N1.71 to close at N32.49 per share.

Cadbury lost 6k to close at N11.47, while SCOA depreciated by 17k to close at N3.25 per share.

On the flip side, Seplat led the gainers with N8.5 to close at N490.5 per share. It was trailed by Total Oil, which gained N2 to close at N245 per share.

Guinness added 5k to close at N75.5, while Dangote Cement appreciated by 48k to close at N205 and PZ Cussons rose by 41k to close at N27.3 per share.

Sovrenins was the toast of investors, trading 100.01 million shares worth N50 million. FBNH came second, trading 26.43 million shares worth N150.50 million, while Access Bank sold 23.14 million shares valued at N223.46 million.

UBA traded 20.55 million shares worth N187.28 million, while Zenith Bank sold 10.30 million valued at N235.68 million.

At the end of the session, a total of 266.505 million shares valued at N4.04 billion were traded in 2,263 deals, against the 239.906 million shares worth N2.93 billion traded in 4,371 deals on Wednesday.