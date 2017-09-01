MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | May & Baker Nigeria Plc Recruitment for Graduate Medical Sales Representative

Baker Nigeria Plc, we are committed to applying our resources and science to improve the quality of life. We provide quality and affordable medicines, food and beverages to those who need them.

Job Title: Medical Sales Representative

Location: Nigeria

Type: Full Time

Work start: 01.09.2017

Department: Sales & Marketing

Job Description

Reporting to the Business Manager, the incumbent will be involved in the promotion of the company’s assigned products to medical and allied professionals in teaching, general, private practice and pharmacies through various levels of marketing interviews/medical meetings sufficient to achieve the agreed prescription and sales target.

Requirements

Candidates must possess a B.Pharm or a degree in Pharmacology with at least one (1) year (NYSC inclusive) medical field sales experience with a reputable company.

Applicants must be result oriented, self-motivated with good oral and written communication skills and must possess strong persuasion and presentation skills with proficiency with MS Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

Remuneration

Attractive and negotiable



Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

