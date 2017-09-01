MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | May & Baker Nigeria Plc Recruitment for Graduate Medical Sales Representative

Baker Nigeria Plc, we are committed to applying our resources and science to improve the quality of life. We provide quality and affordable medicines, food and beverages to those who need them.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Medical Sales Representative
Location: Nigeria
Type: Full Time
Work start: 01.09.2017
Department: Sales & Marketing
Job Description
- Reporting to the Business Manager, the incumbent will be involved in the promotion of the company’s assigned products to medical and allied professionals in teaching, general, private practice and pharmacies through various levels of marketing interviews/medical meetings sufficient to achieve the agreed prescription and sales target.
Requirements
- Candidates must possess a B.Pharm or a degree in Pharmacology with at least one (1) year (NYSC inclusive) medical field sales experience with a reputable company.
- Applicants must be result oriented, self-motivated with good oral and written communication skills and must possess strong persuasion and presentation skills with proficiency with MS Word, PowerPoint and Excel.
Remuneration
Attractive and negotiable
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY