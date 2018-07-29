NPA, Firm Equips 50 Female Entrepreneurs in Kaduna

Over 50 women from Kaduna State, empowered by the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and Micro development Consulting Limited (MCL), have pledged to spread the knowledge acquired during their two-week training to others in the state.

The young women aged between 20 and 35 years, who were given free starter packs, for event decorating, baking, among other, said it became imperative for them to give back to the society, through employment and training of other women to become self reliant.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MCL, Furera Isma Jumare, said the beneficiaries were exposed to training on basic book-keeping, marketing and entrepreneurship, to enable them run successful businesses and remain productive upon completing their training because “empowering women translates to empowering a nation.”

One of the beneficiaries, Amina Sadeeq, 20 who dropped out of school due to financial constraints said: “I have learnt a lot and will use the skills I have acquired to return to school, to start a business and employ others.”

A representative of the NPA, Abdullahi Bawa, urged the beneficiaries to ensure sustainability of their businesses, noting that the initiative is being replicated all over the country to help eradicate poverty, create employment and give people stable means of income.