‘No Contender Can Match Tambuwal in 2019’ – APC Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said it will take out other parties in Sokoto state before the next general election.

According to the ruling party, no contender can match Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in 2019.

The new chairman of the party in the state, Isa Sadiq Achida, who responded to questions at the party Secretariat,said there was no political party in Sokoto other than the ruling APC and that if there was any it would be eliminated before the election.

He said the party is still intact and waxing stronger , adding that they would win all elective positions in the state.

Achidai promised to carry every member along including those who. lost out during their congresses.

However, the new Publicity Secretary of the party, Honourable Yusuf Ilaris said no candidate could match the quality of Governor Tambuwal in the next election becuse of his outstanding achievements.

He said the Governor had cleared liabilities amounting to billions of Naira.

“He settled gratuities and pensions of retired civil servants and severe allowances of local government employees,” he said

According to him, Governor Tambuwal had recorded giant strides in the area of health and education, citing the renovation and upgrading of some health facilities across the state and over one billion Naira newly constructed secondary school at Balle.