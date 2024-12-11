NNPCL Discovers 34 Illegal Refineries, 17 Illegal Pipeline Connections In One Week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) confirms uncovering 34 illegal refineries and 17 unauthorized pipeline connections within a week across the Niger Delta region.

In a report released by NNPCL, the operations, conducted between November 30 and December 6, 2024, involve a coordinated effort by NNPCL Command and Control Centers, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, OANDO PLC, New Guard Security and Consultancy Limited, and government security agencies.

NNPCL reports 94 incidents of oil theft in Bayelsa, Rivers, and Abia states during the operations. Key hotspots include Ogboingbiri, Ejehinkiri, and Alabelema in Bayelsa State, as well as Okrika 7 in Rivers State, where illegal setups for siphoning resources are dismantled.

The company immediately carries out repairs on compromised pipelines, restoring functionality and reinforcing the hydrocarbon infrastructure.

Authorities identify and destroy illegal refineries in locations such as Ebocha, Umuajuloke, Okrika 7, and Kumkum in Rivers State; Ukwa, Uzuaku, Oza West, and Odogwa in Abia State; and Bizeni in Bayelsa State.

A large illegal crude oil storage site is uncovered in Okrika 7, Rivers State, where crude oil is stored in sacks for black market trade. Additional storage facilities are discovered in Igi 3, Ibudiya 1, Ebocha, and Ukwa.

NNPCL stresses that the destruction of these sites serves as a strong deterrent against crude oil theft. Wooden fiber boats used to transport stolen oil are seized and destroyed at waterways in Igi 4, Okoloma (Rivers State), and Ukwua (Abia State).

Nineteen individuals are arrested in connection with these illegal activities and handed over to government security agencies for further investigation.

The incidents occur across various corridors of the Niger Delta, with 39 cases in the central corridor, 41 in the eastern corridor, four in the western corridor, and 10 in deep blue waters.

NNPCL reiterates its commitment to ending crude oil theft, which continues to cost Nigeria billions of dollars annually. The company has carried out similar operations earlier this year, revealing numerous illegal refineries and pipeline connections.

Oil theft remains a significant threat to Nigeria’s economy, with millions of dollars lost daily. Between 2009 and 2020, crude oil theft results in losses of N16.25 trillion, according to official estimates.

In 2023 alone, Nigeria loses an estimated N2.3 trillion to oil theft. Efforts such as the Nigerian Army’s ‘Operation Delta Safe’ aim to combat the issue and protect the nation’s critical oil assets.