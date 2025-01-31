NNPCL Begins Construction Of Five Mini LNG Plants In Kogi State

The Nigerian government has started building five Mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, to increase access to natural gas and promote its use across the country.

The plants are being developed through a partnership between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and private sector companies, including PRIME LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, and LNG Arete. The project spans 33,000 hectares and involves a $500 million investment. Once completed, the plants will have the capacity to produce 97.5 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

These facilities will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and other gas products. This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s ‘Decade of Gas’ agenda, which aims to maximize the country’s vast natural gas resources.

Speaking at the groundbreaking event, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo expressed confidence that the NNPCL would complete the project on schedule. He emphasized that natural gas is a key driver of Nigeria’s industrialization and economic growth.

NNPCL’s CEO, Mele Kyari, highlighted the strategic location of the project, which will serve industries and businesses in the northern region. He also stressed the project’s role in providing a long-term, cost-effective gas solution and reducing reliance on harmful fuels.

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State praised the project’s alignment with global efforts to combat climate change and enhance energy security. He assured investors of a safe business environment and emphasized the economic benefits the project will bring to the state.

Senator Natasha Uduaghan, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content, thanked President Bola Tinubu for supporting the initiative. She noted that gas is the future of Nigeria’s energy sector and expressed optimism about the completion of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project by mid-2025.

This LNG project is expected to create business opportunities, reduce gas flaring, and improve energy access in remote areas without pipeline infrastructure. Overall, it represents a significant step toward Nigeria’s goal of leveraging its natural gas resources for economic development and sustainability.