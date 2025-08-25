NLC Rejects Planned Pay Rise for Political Office Holders, Warns of Wider Inequality

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Federal Government to suspend plans for an upward review of remuneration packages for political office holders, describing the proposal as “insensitive, unjust and inequitable.”

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, the union warned that the move could spark public outrage, deepen inequality, and entrench political office as a sanctuary for wealth rather than service.

The NLC called for full disclosure of the current earnings of political office holders, as well as the benchmarks being used for the review by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). It urged the commission to halt the exercise “before it triggers a tsunami,” stressing that the justification offered by RMAFC Chairman, Mohammed Usman, was “ill-advised and puerile.”

According to the union, the arguments ignore the “humongous advantages” already attached to public office, including allowances and perquisites, while ordinary Nigerians—millions of whom have been categorised as multi-dimensionally poor—are left with “hopes and dreams.”

The NLC also questioned the timing of the proposed review, noting that promotions and salary increments remain frozen across many public subsectors, while workers continue to grapple with inflation, steep tariff hikes, and a minimum wage of ₦70,000.

“We recall the last time a wage review (not minimum wage) was done for civil servants, it was not more than 50 per cent. However, when that of political office holders was done a year or so later, it was in excess of 800 per cent,” the statement read.

The congress further criticised the uniform pay structure for political office holders, pointing out that councillors in states with widely differing revenue profiles—such as Yobe and Rivers—earn the same salaries, while civil servants’ pay varies by location.

While acknowledging the importance of fair compensation, the union insisted that any review must be across board. “One of the most heinous crimes against humanity is the institution and promotion of apartheid in any human setting, no matter how subtle,” it added.

Several civil society groups have also joined calls for the suspension of the proposed adjustment.

Meanwhile, the RMAFC has defended the exercise, noting that the President earns about ₦1.8 million monthly, while ministers take home less than ₦1 million.