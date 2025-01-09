NIPOST Partners With Lagos State To Enhance E-Commerce

The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) announces plans to collaborate with the Lagos State Government to strengthen e-commerce operations in Lagos and beyond.

The Postmaster-General and CEO of NIPOST, Ms. Tola Odeyemi, makes this known during a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday. She highlights how the partnership aims to optimize last-mile delivery and ensure efficient connectivity for e-commerce businesses within Lagos and across Nigeria.

Odeyemi emphasizes the rapid growth of e-commerce in Lagos, describing it as a critical opportunity for NIPOST to support small businesses and individual entrepreneurs. “Lagos is leading Nigeria’s e-commerce growth. By enhancing postal and logistics services, we can play a vital role in driving this progress,” she explains.

She identifies Lagos as a key partner in her vision to improve NIPOST’s operations through strategic partnerships, given the state’s role as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse.

During her visit, Odeyemi praises Lagos State for its programs that promote economic activities, particularly in December, which drew attention from Nigerians in the diaspora. She reaffirms NIPOST’s commitment to working with the state government to innovate, improve service delivery, and boost economic development.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu challenges NIPOST to embrace innovative practices and adopt technology as a tool to modernize its operations. He urges the agency to revamp its systems to meet present and future demands.

“You must think outside the box and create sustainable changes that reflect today’s realities and future needs. Challenge outdated practices and set new standards,” Sanwo-Olu advises.

The governor also pledges the state government’s support for NIPOST by improving its physical facilities and fostering the growth of e-commerce and goods transportation.

