Nigeria’s Tax Ombudsman To Commence Operations January 1, 2026

The Office of the Tax Ombudsman of Nigeria has announced that it will officially commence full operations on January 1, 2026, marking a significant step in the federal government’s efforts to reform tax administration and dispute resolution.

The disclosure was made on Monday in Enugu by Mr. Chukwudi Achife, Chief Press Secretary to the Tax Ombudsman and Chief Executive Officer, who confirmed that operational preparations had been concluded ahead of the launch date.

President Bola Tinubu recently appointed Dr. John Nwabueze as the pioneer Tax Ombudsman and Chief Executive of the newly established office. The appointment is part of broader institutional reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and public confidence in Nigeria’s tax system.

Achife recalled that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, had explained that the creation of the Office of the Tax Ombudsman was designed to provide a structured and impartial platform for resolving disputes between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

According to Onanuga, the office is empowered to receive, review, and resolve complaints relating to taxes, levies, regulatory charges, customs duties, excise matters, and other statutory obligations, in line with existing laws and regulations.

He further stated that the Tax Ombudsman has the authority to initiate legal proceedings on behalf of taxpayers at no cost to them, a move expected to significantly improve access to justice within the tax system.

In addition to dispute resolution, the office will play an educational role by providing information on the functions of tax authorities and promoting awareness of taxpayer rights and responsibilities across the country.

Achife said the establishment of the office reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to creating a fair, efficient, and transparent tax environment, while safeguarding the rights of taxpayers to challenge arbitrary or unjust actions by revenue agencies.

He also praised the administration’s economic reform agenda, noting that current policies were contributing to macroeconomic stabilisation. According to him, recent improvements include moderating inflation, a more stable exchange rate, rising external reserves, increased investor confidence, stronger equity market performance, and an emerging export surplus.

Achife highlighted that Dr. Nwabueze brings over two decades of experience in tax policy and administration across Nigeria and the United States, aligning with the President’s pragmatic approach to governance and reform.

He added that the Tax Ombudsman Chief Executive commended the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for his role in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda across multiple sectors.

As part of its rollout strategy, Achife said the Office of the Tax Ombudsman has scheduled a series of engagements, including press briefings and stakeholder sessions, to communicate its mandate and outline plans for delivering a fair, transparent, accountable, and efficient tax justice framework.