Nigeria’s portfolio investment rises 45% to $6.51 billion

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | October 19, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria’s portfolio investment reaches $6.51 billion in Q2 2026, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s statistical bulletin

Debt securities rise to $4.97 billion, accounting for most of the increase reported in the supplied figures

Government investment initiatives include 65 proposed projects requiring $78.5 billion in capital

Main Story

Nigeria’s portfolio investment reached $6.51 billion in the second quarter of 2026, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Q2 statistical bulletin, with debt securities accounting for most of the increase in the reported figures.

The supplied data list debt securities at $4.97 billion in Q2, up from $4.28 billion in the preceding quarter, while equity and investment fund shares edged up to $1.54 billion from $1.53 billion. Compared with the $5.15 billion reported for Q2 2025, the latest figure is approximately 26.4% higher.

The figures indicate that debt securities contributed more to the reported quarterly increase than equities and investment fund shares. However, the supplied report contains conflicting Q1 2026 figures: one section gives $4.49 billion as the preceding quarter’s total, while another lists Q1 investment at $5.55 billion. The quarter-on-quarter growth rate therefore requires confirmation against the original CBN tables before publication.

The investment figures come amid government efforts to mobilise capital for projects and private-sector activity. Nigeria recently presented 65 investment projects requiring a combined $78.5 billion, while the Federal Government announced plans in June for a Nigeria Deal Room intended to turn investment opportunities into bankable transactions and address regulatory bottlenecks.

Portfolio investment generally involves financial assets such as shares and debt securities rather than acquiring a lasting management interest in a business. Its movement can therefore reflect changes in investors’ holdings of marketable securities and their appetite for financial-market exposure.

Separately, the World Bank Group has been reported as seeking to mobilise up to $5.79 billion in private financing for Nigeria in fiscal year 2026, with programmes expected to support about 850,000 direct and indirect jobs. These financing plans are distinct from portfolio investment and should not be combined with the CBN’s portfolio figures.

What’s Being Said

The CBN statistical bulletin provides the investment figures but, in the material supplied, does not include a direct explanation from the bank for the increase. The government’s investment initiatives signal an effort to attract capital, but no independent analyst comment or direct stakeholder quotation was provided for this report.

What’s Next

Verify the conflicting Q1 figures against the original CBN statistical tables before publishing the quarter-on-quarter growth rate.

Monitor subsequent CBN data for whether portfolio investment continues to rise and whether debt securities remain the main component.

Track progress on the proposed Nigeria Deal Room and the 65 investment projects to assess how announced opportunities translate into realised investment.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The reported increase points to stronger portfolio investment, particularly in debt securities, but the conflicting Q1 figures need to be resolved before the quarter-on-quarter growth claim can be relied on. Portfolio flows should also be distinguished from long-term project financing when assessing how much capital is reaching Nigeria’s productive economy.