Nigeria’s Inflation Recedes to 11.08 percent

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation dropped to 11.08 percent (year-on-year) in July compared to 11.22 percent in June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The bureau stated that the 0.14 percent reduction in the headline index was as a result of muted increases in key parameters that determine inflation.

According to the CPI figures for July which was released Friday by the statistical agency, food inflation declined to 13.39 percent in July compared to 13.56 percent in the preceding month.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce also dropped to 8.80 percent in July 2019, representing 0.04 percent reduction when compared to 8.84 percent recorded in June.

Details later…