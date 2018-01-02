Nigeria’s External Reserves End 2017 With 48.3% at $39billion

Despite falling into great recession, Nigeria recorded an impressive growth in foreign reserves to close the year 2017.

The country’s external reserves stood at $38.7 billion as at Thursday, December 28, 2017, when the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, , last updated it on its website.

The apex bank had planned to grow the nation’s reserves to $40 billion by December 31, 2017, but this may no longer be possible.

According to the apex bank, as at December 22, 2017, the foreign reserves stood at $37.9 billion after being at $37.8 billion a day earlier.

The reserves had opened 2017 at $26.1 billion, closing now at $38.7 billion, showing a growth of 48.3 percent this year, Business Post reports.

Analysts have projected a positive growth for Nigeria in 2018, a year before Nigerians head to the polls to elect their President. It is not certain of they will like to retain President Muhammadu Buhari as their leader or get a new one.