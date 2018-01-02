Value of Stocks Traded by Investors Down N127billion Last Week of 2017

The Nigerian Stock Market in the last three trading days of 2017, recorded a total turnover of 1.310 billion shares worth N12.635 billion in 9,016 deals traded by investors.

The Financial Services Industry topped the activity chart with 886.327 million shares valued at N4.829 billion traded in 4,998 deals; thus contributing 67.68 percent and 38.22 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 307.946 million shares worth N466.045 million in 471deals. The third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 61.258 million shares worth N1.507 billion in 2,001 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely– Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc, Dangote Cement Plc and Fidelity Bank (measured by volume) accounted for 736.889 million shares worth N998.336 million in 899 deals, contributing 56.27 percent and 7.90 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

However, all other indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE Premium, NSE ASeM, NSE 30, and NSE Industrial Goods Indices that depreciated by 3.32 percent, 3.42 percent,0.27 percent and 1.28 percent respectively.

During the week, 32 equities appreciated in price, lower than 35 of the previous week, while 25 equities depreciated in price, same as 25 equities of the previous week, and 115 equities remained unchanged higher than 112 equities recorded in the preceding week.

Also traded during the week were a total of 276 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N9,865.34 executed in 12deals, compared with a total of 3,070 units valued at N455,245.00 that was transacted a week earlier in 8 deals.

In addition, a total of 422,672 units of three Federal Government Bonds and one state bond valued at N436.190 million were traded during the week in 20 deals, compared with a total of 3,780 units valued at N3.931 million transacted the previous week in 17 deals.