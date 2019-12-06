Nigeria’s Entertainment and Media Industry to Hit $10.5 billion by 2023 – PwC

Nigeria’s Entertainment and Media industry is expected to rise from $4.46 billion in 2018 to $10.5 billion market by the end of 2023, as disclosed in PwC’s recent Entertainment & Media Outlook report.

The report , which was released in October 2019, disclosed that the market is dominated by internet revenue, as it presently contributes about 61% of the sector’s revenue, followed by Television and Video, which is expected to push towards $1 billion in revenue by 2023, after adding $172 million in five years.

Highlights

Internet