Nigeria’s Entertainment and Media Industry to Hit $10.5 billion by 2023 – PwC

Nigeria’s Entertainment and Media industry is expected to rise from $4.46 billion in 2018 to $10.5 billion market by the end of 2023, as disclosed in PwC’s recent Entertainment & Media Outlook report.
The report, which was released in October 2019, disclosed that the market is dominated by internet revenue, as it presently contributes about 61% of the sector’s revenue, followed by Television and Video, which is expected to push towards $1 billion in revenue by 2023, after adding $172 million in five years.
Highlights
Internet
The report stated that while mobile internet access is now theoretically almost everywhere in Nigeria, in practice the quality and reliability of service is highly variable. It found that there are only 1.3 million high-speed mobile internet connections, compared with 65 million low-speed connections.
All of the major telcos have offered 4G service since 2016, but it remains limited to certain areas of the country, though the network is steadily expanding. For instance, in May 2019, Airtel announced the extension of its 4G network to the cities of Enugu and Uyo.
The 4G rollout has proved challenging for Telcos as well, and the commercial viability of the service in the nation is yet to be demonstrated. Smartphone usage has soared in recent years, with some 72 million active connections recorded by 2018, but most consumers use very low-cost devices like the N13,000 smartphone rolled out by Google and Japanese manufacturer, Freetel in 2017.