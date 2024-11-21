Nigerian Lawmakers Reject Bill Proposing Six-Year Single Term For President And Governors

Lawmakers in Nigeria’s House of Representatives reject a bill proposing a six-year single term for the President, State Governors, and Local Government Chairpersons. The bill is voted down on Thursday after a voice vote, with the majority of lawmakers expressing disagreement with its provisions.

The bill, sponsored by Honourable Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere of Imo State and 33 co-sponsors, seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to establish a six-year single term for key political offices. The proposed changes include:

Rotating the presidency and governorship positions between the North and South regions every six years.

Altering Section 76 of the Constitution to ensure simultaneous elections for the President, Governors, National Assembly members, and State Houses of Assembly on the same date, as determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Promoting inclusive governance to reduce waste allegedly caused by periodic four-year elections.

After the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, introduces the bill, Ugochinyere moves it for a second reading. While a few lawmakers support the motion, a majority oppose it in the voice vote. Speaker Abbas upholds the “nay” votes, confirming that the bill is rejected by the House.