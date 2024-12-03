Nigerian Lawmakers Give Tinubu Three-Day Deadline To Unfreeze Social Investment Accounts

The House of Representatives directs President Bola Tinubu’s administration to unfreeze the accounts of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) within 72 hours. Lawmakers urge the president to instruct the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to take immediate action to allow NSIPA to resume its programmes.

This resolution arises from a motion sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and 20 other members, emphasizing the need to restore critical social investment initiatives.

Lawmakers stress that NSIPA’s programmes, designed to alleviate poverty, empower youth, and foster economic inclusion, are vital for Nigeria’s socio-economic stability. They raise concerns that the agency’s operations have been hindered by “administrative delays, inadequate funding, and frozen accounts,” which have disrupted the delivery of essential services.

The suspension of these programmes and the freezing of NSIPA’s accounts follow allegations of financial mismanagement. Investigations by anti-corruption and security agencies are underway, but lawmakers urge the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to eliminate administrative bottlenecks impeding the smooth operation of NSIPA’s initiatives.

Earlier this year, President Tinubu establishes a special presidential panel to audit and reform NSIPA’s operations. The panel, led by Finance Minister Wale Edun, is tasked with reviewing financial frameworks, ensuring transparency, and improving implementation procedures.

In January, the administration suspends NSIPA’s four main programmes—N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Government Enterprise and Empowerment, and Home-Grown School Feeding—following allegations of financial irregularities. The suspension aims to allow a comprehensive audit and restructuring of the agency.

Lawmakers now call for the immediate unfreezing of accounts to restore these critical programmes, emphasizing their importance for vulnerable populations while ensuring accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.