Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs Set to Mark Silver Jubilee

Plan to host three day summit

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs will be organizing a three-day National Women Entrepreneurs Summit and Exposition of products and services from women entrepreneurs, in an event seen to be the largest gathering of women entrepreneurs in west Africa.

Awards will also be given to deserving women who have excelled in their careers.

According to a statement signed by the President of NAWE, Adaeze Ozongwu, and the Director General, Dr. Nse Udoh, over 400 women in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises space from the six geopolitical zones will attend the summit from April 26 to 28, 2018 at the National Merit Award House, Abuja, while the Awards and Dinner night caps-up the summit on April 28 at NICON Luxury Hotels, Abuja.

The 2018 Summit and EXPO, with the theme: “Women making the difference in the Nation’s Entrepreneurship Space,” is designed to bring together women from all walks of life to brainstorm on the gains and challenges in the nation’s entrepreneurship space and chart the way forward using the SDG framework.